Euclid garbage pick-up delayed by driver shortage, parts delay

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown number of residents in Euclid put their trash out earlier this week, but no one showed up to collect it.
The garbage collection service in the city has been delayed, according to a message posted by the city on NextDoor.com.
The city contracts will Kimble, a private waste collection company, which the city says is facing a driver shortage and delayed availability of parts to service their vehicles and equipment.
“While we hope routes will not continue to fall behind this is a very real possibility in the coming months,” the city wrote in the post. “We appreciate your patience and understanding.”
The delays come at a particularly bad time. The weeks before and after Memorial Day produce the heaviest volume of trash throughout the year, the city said.
