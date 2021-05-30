1 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash on I-90

1 killed, 2 injured in multi-car crash on I-90 (Source: KMZU)
By Avery Williams | May 30, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated May 30 at 11:15 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person died early Sunday morning in a multi-car crash in Cleveland.

EMS said the victim was a 30-year-old man.

A 22-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were also injured, according to EMS.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Sunday in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near 140th and 152nd streets.

The 22-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were taken to University Hospitals in stable condition, EMS said.

19 News reached out to Cleveland police for more information. We are waiting to hear back.

