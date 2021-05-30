Motorcyclist seriously injured in Kent crash

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured Sunday evening after crashing into a car near the intersection of Haymaker Parkway and Stow Street.
The motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Haymaker Parkway around 6:30 p.m. when he struck a car turning eastbound off Stow Street on to Haymaker Parkway, according to a Kent police media release.
The motorcyclist was ejected and suffered very serious injuries, the release said. He was taken to Akron Summa Hospital.
The driver of the car was taken to University Hospitals Portage Medica Center with minor injuries.
Witnesses told police the motorcycle was traveling at a “reckless speed,” the release said.
The road was closed for a short period of time while authorities investigate and crews clear the scene.
