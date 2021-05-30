Northeast Ohio weather: Dry and warmer on Memorial Day; storms return Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Weather-wise, it has been a very nice start to Memorial Day.
For the rest of the day, expect variable cloudiness and highs in the low 70s.
Temperatures will be warming considerably over the coming days.
We’ll be in the 70s through Thursday.
By Friday, highs will be topping out in the 80s.
Highs will remain in the 80s through the weekend.
Regarding opportunities for rain, showers and storms will return to the region on Wednesday.
The main threat with Wednesday’s scattered storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds.
