Northeast Ohio weather: Memorial Day weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Clouds early today will give way to sunshine with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Tonight will be fair but very chilly with lows in the mid 40s.
Memorial Day holds a sun/clouds mix with highs in the lower 70s.
Monday night will be mainly cloudy but more seasonable with lows in the lower 50s.
Tuesday arrives under partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 70s.
Scattered showers and storms return from time to time beginning Wednesday and into the weekend.
