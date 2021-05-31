An emotional Memorial Day tribute in Hudson catches the eye of a Veteran

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lou Smith showed 19 News his longstanding tradition of displaying thousands of American flags outside his home in Hudson on Stow road.
It’s his way of thinking of each soldier that lost his or her life in Vietnam to give Americans the freedom and rights they enjoy every day.
“The short answer is thank you,” Smith said.
Vietnam Veteran John Blechschmid came out all the way from Bainbridge.
He was pleasantly surprised to see so many flags.
“It’s breathtaking; it really is,” he added.
The emotional tribute made him remember his own time in service.
“58,000 killed in Vietnam it wasn’t a fun place,” he said.
Smith’s main goal in creating this tribute was accomplished.
People were happy, and he felt fulfilled.
