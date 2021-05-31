Bedford residents honor fallen veterans during Memorial Day parade

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Hundreds of Bedford residents gathered on Broadway Ave for the annual Memorial Day parade and ceremony.
“Today is a day to mourn and honor those we have lost... I would like to thank all of our veterans here today,” said Gary Haba, U.S. Old Guard. “We know that you offered to be remembered posthumously today if that’s what it took.”
Like many events last year, Bedford’s Memorial Day parade was canceled due to COVID-19.
Many families say they were looking forward to the parade being back in full force.
“I’m glad to see there’s a crowd,” said April Closs, Bedford resident.
Closs and her grandchildren always come out to watch Bedford’s Memorial Day parade and to reflect on the meaning of the day.
“My husband was a veteran, my dad was a veteran, we come from a family of veterans,” said Closs.
Closs says she was sad last year when the parade was canceled because it’s a great way to show respect to our fallen soldiers.
“I want to thank all the veterans for their service and the ones who didn’t make it home,” said Closs. “Our prayers are with their families.”
