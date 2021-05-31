Cleveland police release more details on shooting of 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for the suspect who fired gunshots that ended up striking a 12-year-old girl.
According to new details from Cleveland police detectives, the 12-year-old girl was hit by gunfire just before 11 a.m. on Saturday on Marietta Avenue near West 99th Street.
The girl was walking near her home in the West side neighborhood when she heard two to three gunshots. That is when she realized she was struck in the arm by a bullet, police said.
Paramedics took the young victim to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
Police said there is no suspect information available at this time.
