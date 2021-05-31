Community members march to East Cleveland Police Department as part of call for accountability

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Community members gathered on Monday afternoon for a march to the East Cleveland Police Department in an effort, as organizers described, to shed light on those who died during police-involved incidents.
According to the event page, participants gathered to demand accountability from law enforcement agencies, specifically in the case involving Vincent Belmonte, who was shot and killed by an East Cleveland police officer following a pursuit.
“This is a gathering in honor of, not just Brianna Taylor and George Floyd, whose deaths have changed things nationally,” said Kareem Henton, of Black Lives Matter Cleveland. “In Northeast Ohio, we have our own and their names are Vincent Belmonte, Jun Wang, Desmond Franklin, Arthur Keith, Angelo Miller, Craig Bickerstaff, and Luke Stewart.”
