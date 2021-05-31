Garfield Heights police looking for missing 17-year-old boy

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police and family members are looking for a 17-year-old boy who has not been seen since Saturday afternoon.
According to Garfield Heights police, John Williams was last seen around 3:30 p.m. on May 29 wearing unknown clothing.
Williams takes daily medication for ADHD and depression.
His mom told officers she did not know where he was heading and he has no known friends in the area.
Williams is described as a Black male, about 6′ tall, thin, with a scar on his left knee.
If you have any information, please call Garfield Heights police at 216-475-1234/
