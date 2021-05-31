2 Strong 4 Bullies
Canton man convicted of murder inside Bob Evans Restaurant

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A jury found Richard Nelson guilty Friday afternoon of aggravated murder for the fatal shooting at the Canton Bob Evans on April 16.

Nelson’s trial was heard in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione. The jury began deliberating Thursday.

Nelson, 54, walked into the restaurant on Lesh Street NE and shot and killed waitress Jean Rogers, 38.

According to police, this was a domestic violence-related murder.

Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo said when Rogers realized who was walking in the restaurant she tried to get away.

“When she saw him, she ran to the back of the restaurant and he began shooting at her, she was struck and we got first aid as quickly as we could and she was transported but she did pass away,” Chief Angelo said.

Officers said after the shooting Nelson fled, but was arrested several hours later in East Canton.

A jury convicted Richard James Nelson of aggravated murder on Oct. 22, 2021.
A jury convicted Richard James Nelson of aggravated murder on Oct. 22, 2021.

“All I can tell you is she is a beautiful person, an outgoing person an amazing mother, grandmother, employee, a beautiful heart just a beautiful person all around,” said former co-worker Misty Basham.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

