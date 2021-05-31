Lake Erie’s Villa Angela Beach has water quality upgraded to ‘Good’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Memorial Day means Lake Erie recreation begins for fishermen like Lucius Hallmon who reeled in fish on the bridge to Village Angela Beach.
Too cold for a swim, it was still the perfect day for fishing or for a walk.
“If I do go swimming, I probably will,” Jackie Josten answered when asked about checking water quality.
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District does a bottle test on the water in addition to checking other variables.
“We factor in a lot of different things like recent weather, wind speed, wave height,” says Jenn Efling, of the NEORSD, who warns about poor water quality.
“It can be detrimental to your health, especially if you swallow the water so if you’re older, younger, have other health problems,” she said.
Villa Angela received a grade of “Poor” on Sunday, but the NEORDS upgraded it to “Good” Monday morning for daily beachgoers.
“Yeah, if there’s an algae bloom, we’ll stay on the beach,” said John Mills.
“We take out health very seriously, so we want to make sure if we’re going in the water, it’s safe and it’s not going to make us sick,” continued Josten.
The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District monitors two beaches, Edgewater and Villa Angela from Memorial Day to Labor Day, giving them either a grade of “Good” or “Poor.”
