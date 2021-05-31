Lunches and food for children & families will be available at Cleveland library branches all summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Public Library and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will distribute free meals for children and families at library branches starting Tuesday and ending August 6.
The meals will be served at neighborhood branch libraries between 11:30 am and 12:30 p.m., according to a Cleveland library media release.
The meals are available while supplies last. There are no eligibility requirements, other than age for meals designated for children.
The Kids’ Cafe will provide nutritious grab-and-go meals for those 18-year-old and under at all branches.
Backpack Meals, a two-day supply of meals for those 18-years-old and younger, will be available at select locations.
Family Food Boxes, which include 20 to 30 pounds of non-perishable dry goods including milk, pasta, rice and canned goods, will also be available at select locations.
For more information on the Cleveland Public Library summer meals program, please call your neighborhood branches or visit cpl.org.
