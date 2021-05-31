Maple Heights man found not competent to stand trial for murder of 22-year-old Euclid mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man accused of murdering a 22-year-old Euclid mom has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.
Euclid police said Da’Rayla Howard was killed in front of her two-year-old daughter inside their Clearview Drive home on Dec. 10, 2020.
When officers responded to Howard’s home they found her in a pool of blood, not far from where her daughter was sitting.
Stephan Alphonso Carr, 23, was arrested Dec. 16, 2020.
Howard was pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital.
Police have not released a motive.
The court ordered Carr to be taken to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus for mental health treatment.
