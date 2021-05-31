Maple Heights man found not competent to stand trial for murder of 22-year-old Euclid mom

Stephan Carr (Source: Euclid police)
By Julia Bingel | May 31, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT - Updated May 31 at 9:33 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man accused of murdering a 22-year-old Euclid mom has been found not competent to stand trial at this time.

Euclid police said Da’Rayla Howard was killed in front of her two-year-old daughter inside their Clearview Drive home on Dec. 10, 2020.

When officers responded to Howard’s home they found her in a pool of blood, not far from where her daughter was sitting.

Euclid woman murdered inside her home.
Stephan Alphonso Carr, 23, was arrested Dec. 16, 2020.

Arrested for a Euclid murder.
Arrested for a Euclid murder. (Source: Euclid police)

Howard was pronounced dead at Euclid Hospital.

Police have not released a motive.

The court ordered Carr to be taken to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus for mental health treatment.

