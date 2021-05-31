Memorial Day weekend brings travel uptick for first time since pandemic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As more people get vaccinated, more people are taking vacations. It’s starting to show, the Cleveland airport was crowded this Memorial Day. It’s a drastic change from one year ago.
“The airlines are good; you know they’re handing out sanitizing wipes and all that,” said traveler Michael Resch. “The airlines were good, and the people on the planes wore their masks. People were very respectful.”
Michael Resch and his wife spent the week sailing in the Virgin Islands.
“If you had your paperwork together, it was okay, but if you, didn’t it was tough,” explained Resch.
The Resch’s said you did have to make sure you had a negative COVID test within five days of taking the trip, and you also had to fill out several forms ahead of time online.
“They just ask for all your information and a copy of your negative COVID test, but if your copy didn’t have your name on it, then you were in trouble,” said Cindy Resch.
The couple said they felt safe throughout the entire trip.
“Even in the Virgin Islands, the Virgin Islands were very strict about wearing masks, so yeah, I felt very safe,” said Resch.
Fran and Frank Porter also came home from vacation on Memorial Day. They said it’s a huge relief that things are finally getting back to normal.
“It definitely is,” said Fran. “We’ve been home for a long time.”
“It was very seamless,” said Frank. It worked really well.”
If you are traveling internationally, make sure you check all of the requirements. Some countries require a COVID test and others require proof of vaccination.
