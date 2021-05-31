Northeast Ohio movie theaters see new life thanks to hit films, COVID-19 restriction ease

VALLEY VIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - After a brutal year, the box office is finally showing some signs of life again.
Many are trading in a seat on their couch for a seat at a movie theater this holiday weekend.
Memorial Day weekend is typically the kickoff to the blockbuster summer movie season, and this year has been looking great, so far.
The parking lot at the Cinemark theater in Valley View was packed Monday afternoon, a sight we haven’t seen in a while.
Many people, like Eric Cunningham, headed out to the theater to see the highly-anticipated “A Quiet Place II.”
The sequel set a pandemic record debut over the weekend and ticket sales continue to climb.
The film expected to bring in $58 million by the end of Monday. It’s a number that’s not far off from what the movie was projected to make prior to the pandemic. Originally, the sequel was supposed to hit theaters in March of 2020.
“It feels amazing, and I’m looking forward to it,” Cunningham said.
A boost in vaccinations and an ease of COVID-19 restrictions also contributed to new life seen at movie theaters across Northeast Ohio.
AMC, Regal and Cinemark are among the movie theater chains that no longer require fully-vaccinated guests to wear face masks.
Non-vaccinated guests can remove their masks when eating and drinking inside the auditorium.
These theater chains will also continue to enforce other COVID-19 safety measures, like social distancing and reduced capacity.
