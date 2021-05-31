Northeast Ohio Weather: A warmup on Memorial Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a stormy and unseasonable start to the weekend, we’re warming up for Memorial Day.
We’ll see high, thin clouds and breezes from the south today. Highs will be in the low 70s. If you’re thinking of heading to the ballpark to see the Tribe, this will be a beautiful afternoon for it.
Lows Monday night will be in the mid 50s, keeping on track with our average low this time of year of 56 degrees.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs reaching into the mid 70s.
