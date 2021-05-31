Riders from The Cleveland Tiki Barge crash share concerns with 19 News about the investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The captain from The Cleveland Tiki Barge was fired, but now passengers from the ride that day are coming forward with concerns.
The U.S. Coast Guard says one person suffered minor injuries after the captain of the Tiki Barge collided with the Nautica Queen on May 22 on the Cuyahoga River in the Flats. The Nautica Queen was moored at the time of the accident.
One passenger, Alexis Torres, says several people are not happy with the way things were handled and are considering legal action. She says after the crash, there was no explanation.
“We just backed up really quick and then went forward and went back to the dock, and it was just silent. That whole maybe 2-3 minutes to get back to our dock, nothing was said. He was trying to get out of there fast. We had veggies and cheese sauce everywhere, and we’re all just like what is going on, and he just backed up and left,” she said.
Coast Guard officials tell 19 News the accident remains under investigation, but alcohol testing for the crew of the Tiki Barge all came back negative.
In the meantime, Torres says several of her friends are still in pain from the crash, and at least one of them is on crutches. She hopes investigators take their concerns seriously and that the owner takes accountability.
The owner, Brittany Orlando, was not available for an on-camera interview but told 19 News adjusters have been assigned to all of the passengers affected and that she’s taking their concerns seriously.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard was not available for an on-camera interview but tells 19 News the crash is still under investigation.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
