Soldier surprises daughter at Kings High School graduation

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A soldier who was deployed to the Middle East in the fall surprised his daughter at Kings High School graduation on Sunday.
In the video, Master Sergeant Drew Macke hugs his daughter Grace as she celebrates her day of accomplishment at Xavier’s Cintas Center.
Her father appears to have sent video to the school congratulating his daughter. However, Sgt. Drew was able to see his daughter in person. Her whole family was on stage to celebrate this moment with her.
