Solon police sobriety checkpoint finds zero drunk drivers

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Solon Police Department found no inebriates behind the wheel Saturday when they conducted a sobriety checkpoint on SOM Center Road between Solon Road and Bainbridge Road.
Fourteen officers and two members of the auxiliary force checked 678 vehicles between 8:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m., according to a Solon police media release.
Officers did find two people with license violations, two more driving under suspension, one who had drug paraphernalia in his or her possession, and two from whom officers seized what they believe is marijuana, police said.
Most motorists were delayed less than 30 seconds, the release said.
The checkpoint was to “encourage safe and responsible driving” and create a safer environment for the motoring public, according to a previous police media release.
