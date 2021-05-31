Stark County Public Health offers vaccines at McDonald’s locations June 1

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Public Health wants to make sure getting a COVID-19 shot is so convenient, you can do it on your lunch break.
That’s why they’re teaming up with SARTA and several McDonald’s locations to hold mobile vaccination clinics on June 1.
SARTA busses will be in the parking lots of McDonald’s locations, ready to administer the Pfizer vaccine and offer a free meal to anyone who who gets vaccinated.
Second doses will be given out three weeks later, at the same time and place as the first shot.
No appointment is necessary. A form of identification is required.
Route 1
- Stop 1 (8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.): McDonald’s at 4025 Lincoln St. in East Canton
- Stop 2 (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.): McDonald’s at 868 W. Maple St. in Hartville
- Stop 3 (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.): McDonald’s at 1407 N. Main St. in North Canton
- Stop 4 (2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.): McDonald’s at 3439 Whipple Ave. NW in North Canton
Route 2
- Stop 1 (8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.): McDonald’s at 5554 Wales Ave. NW in Massillon
- Stop 2 (10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.): McDonald’s at 3713 17th St. SW in Canton Township
- Stop 3 (12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.): McDonald’s at 3109 Cleveland Ave. SW in Canton
- Stop 4 (2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.): McDonald’s at 2331 Faircrest St. SW in Canton
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.