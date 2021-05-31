Towns across Northeast Ohio plan Memorial Day commemorations

Ohio (WOIO) - Memorial Day is a time to honor the sacrifices of those who served in the U.S. military. Here’s what some Northeast Ohio towns have planned:
- Bedford: The Bedford Memorial Day parade will begin at 10:15 a.m at Bedford City Hall (165 Center Road). Ceremonies will take place at Bedford Public Square and end at Bedford Cemetery.
- Canton: A parade will start at 10 a.m. at the McKinley High School Downtown Campus. It will end with a ceremony at the McKinley monument.
- Elyria: A ceremony will starts at 9 a.m. at the Ely Square Foundation, followed by a parade at 10:30 a.m.
- Mentor: The City of Mentor is hosting their annual Memorial Day Ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Mentor Cemetery (6881 Hopkins Road). Before that, a parade will set off at 9:30 a.m. from the Heinen’s parking lot at 8850 Mentor Avenue. The parade will go down Mentor Avenue and head north on Hopkins Road.
- North Olmsted: A ceremony is planned at 11 a.m. at North Olmsted Park
- Parma: There will be a Memorial Day service at 11:45 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park. Attendees are asked to remain socially distant by standing next to their cars during the ceremony.
- Rocky River: A Memorial Day Ceremony is taking place at 10 a.m. at Lakewood Park Cemetery (22025 Detroit Road).
- Seven Hills: The city’s Memorial Day parade starts at 10 a.m. at St. Columbkille Church (6740 Broadview Road, Parma).
- Twinsburg: The Memorial Day parade and service will start at 10:30 a.m. at Twinsburg High School.
- Westlake: A parade is set to start at 9:15 a.m. at Sts. Peter and George Coptic Orthodox Church (25800 Hilliard Boulevard) to Clague Park.
