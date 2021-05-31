Trash troubles: Euclid neighborhood waits for garbage to be picked up for nearly a week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 News Troubleshooter is searching for answers as trash troubles plague a Euclid neighborhood, leaving residents to question why their garbage has not been picked up in nearly a week.
Now with the Memorial Day holiday, those who live on Zeman Avenue in Euclid fear garbage pickup will be delayed even further.
Steve Kaselak has lived in the same house on Zeman his entire life but says he has never experienced anything like this.
“The whole street is lined up with trash and it’s disgusting. It makes the city look like a slum,” he said. “Everyone’s been calling and my neighbor called on Friday and they said they would not be open until Monday. Well, Monday is Memorial Day, and so now we have to wait for a response for Tuesday.”
Trash cans and other garbage, including an old couch and old baby swings and toys, line both sides of the street. The waste is packed up and ready to be picked up for disposal. But the garbage trucks haven’t come.
Jerry Kovatch and his wife say they have been told to leave the trash out and Kimble, the trash collection company, will get to it.
“I’m not very happy. I’m not sure what we can do about it,” Kovatch said. “The city has to make arrangements with Kimble to take care of it.”
But some who live in Euclid question why their trash is left to overflow when the garbage has been picked up on streets surrounding them.
“It’s really sad. Especially when we had that bad weather the other day – the storms, the wind, and everything,” Euclid resident Debbie Giffin said. “Garbage was just flying all over the place.”
Then there’s the recorded message on the city information line about trash collection and the Memorial Day holiday that some felt added insult to injury.
“Your trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day the entire week,” it said. “Have a safe holiday.”
The city of Euclid has an ordinance that prohibits trash containers from remaining out in front of a home or business once the trash has been picked up, to keep the neighborhood from becoming unsightly. Now instead of empty containers, neighbors say mounting trash heaps are lining their curbs.
“As you can see it looks disgusting, and we’re all tired of it,” Kaselak said.
According to a message on the city’s website, Kimble, the garbage collection company, has assured the city they are working to address the issue. But they admit one of the major problems is a shortage of qualified drivers and workers.
19 News has a call into the Euclid Mayor, as well as the garbage collection company and is currently waiting to hear back on when the issue will be resolved.
