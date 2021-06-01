Akron man shot to death in West Virginia

PARKERSBURG, W. Va. (WOIO) - A 36-year-old man from Akron was killed in Parkersburg, West Virginia, Sunday, police there said.
In a Facebook post, Parkersburg police said 43-year-old Victor Lee Thompson pulled up to a house as the passenger in a truck. He got out of the truck and entered the house, where he assaulted a woman before shooting Darren Jimmie Salaam of Akron.
Police said that after shooting Salaam, Thompson got into the passenger seat of the same truck he arrived at the house in. The truck then drove away from the house.
Parkersburg police have since found the truck, but not Thompson. There is currently a warrant out for his arrest.
