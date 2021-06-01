City and businesses still feel the impact of Cleveland riots 1 year later

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One year after a peaceful protest over the killing of George Floyd turned into a riot downtown Cleveland, the city, county, and local businesses are still feeling the impact of a violent day.
It was May 30 of last year when demonstrators clashed with police on the steps of the Justice Center.
Bottles and other objects were hurled at officers, who returned fire with tear gas, flash bangs, and rubber projectiles.
Windows were broken out, police cars were set on fire, and businesses were ransacked.
“This was years and years and building and expanding all gone within minutes,” said Kelly Kandah, owner of Colossal Cupcakes on Euclid Avenue.
Her store was one of many destroyed by rioters and looters.
The shop was closed for almost an entire year and told 19 News that she’s been forced into debt due to about $500,000 of damages.
That’s on top of lost revenue.
“It was very rattling. I definitely taught me that everything can be gone in a matter of moments,” she said.
On Tuesday, a Cuyahoga County spokesperson provided 19 News with updated estimates on the financial hit to the county.
She said the costs of damages and repairs have now reached $447,000, while the cost to build and remove (multiple times) fencing around the Justice Center has cost $200,000.
Last October, the Sheriff’s Office made a series of improvements to its protocol, including increased training, dispersal equipment, radios to enhance communication during an emergency, mutual aid, munitions, and mobile booking.
Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O’Malley has long said he would aggressively go after those who were involved in the violence and destruction.
He issued a statement on Tuesday:
“We have prosecuted several individuals who have been identified as committing felonies during the May 30th riots. However, many suspects remain unidentified. We are still seeking the public’s help in identifying any and all individuals who are responsible for the damage they have caused. Anyone can anonymously report information to Crimestoppers.”
Photos of those individuals can be found here.
Back at Colossal, Kandah is focused on moving forward. She opened a new shop in North Olmsted and is planning a second downtown location in the future.
“We’re lucky we still have our customer support. We’re just going to fight through this like we have been since the original COVID shutdown.”
