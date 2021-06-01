Cleveland EMS crews experience “brown-outs” Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland’s Emergency Medical Service experienced “brown-outs” on Saturday as the result of staffing issues and employee illness.
Seven units experienced “brown-outs” due to staffing issue, and one because of illness, according to a city of Cleveland media release.
The city says that 18 units within the Division of EMS continued to run and responded to all calls “in an expeditious” manner, the release said.
The city said that “brown-outs” happen periodically. EMS uses “dynamic stationing and deployment” to address them, according to the release.
To ensure “the safety of the citizens of Cleveland,” EMS regularly triages emergency calls to respond immediately to the highest priority calls and avoid response delays, the release said.
The city said that the division is “working to fill the staffing shortages” to return to full staffing levels.
Eight paramedics will complete their classroom training next week and will begin their field ride times, according to the city. They expect to be staffing ambulances before the end of the month.
“The current members of the Division of EMS continue to deliver the highest level of care as they work through this staffing issue,” the release said.
