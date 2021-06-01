Cleveland Police officer faces new rape charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland Police officer that is already facing rape charges was indicted by a Cuyahoga County Gand Jury Tuesday.
Matthew Piter was indicted in January 2020 after a 29-year-old woman accused him of rape after they met on the Tinder app. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment and still is awaiting trial.
According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutors Office, the Cleveland Division of Police Sex Crimes Unit conducted another investigation into Piter after another female accused him of rape in May 2017. Their findings were sent to the Cuyahoga Grand Jury.
Today, the grand jury returned an indictment for two counts of Rape related to the second sexual assault. He now faces the following charges in total:
• Three counts of Rape
• One count of Gross Sexual Imposition
He is scheduled to be arraigned on these additional charges on June 29 at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.