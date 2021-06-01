1 in custody after shooting in Wickliffe

WICKLIFFE, Ohio (WOIO) - One person is in custody after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Wickliffe Police Lt. Joe Thompson said a man was shot in the stomach around 1 p.m. in the 30000 block of Phillips Avenue.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was rushed to a nearby hospital and underwent emergency surgery.
His condition is not yet known.
Thompson said the shooting happened after an argument and the suspect was arrested shortly after the shooting.
Thompson said SWAT officers were brought to the scene to make sure there were no additional shooting suspects.
At this time, the suspect’s name has not been released.
