Downtown Cleveland’s ‘Walnut Wednesdays’ returns each week, beginning June 2
By Chris Anderson | June 1, 2021 at 9:28 AM EDT - Updated June 1 at 9:44 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again; lunch crowds, live mid-day entertainment and food trucks will soon be converging in downtown Cleveland for Walnut Wednesdays.

[ LIST: Weekly schedule of expected food trucks and performers at Walnut Wednesday ]

The Downtown Cleveland Alliance said the food truck event will return to Perk Plaza on East 12th Street, beginning Wednesday.

Lunchgoers missed the weekly gatherings in 2020 due to a season-long coronavirus cancelation.

Walnut Wednesdays will take place each Wednesday, from June 2 through Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

