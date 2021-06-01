Downtown Cleveland’s ‘Walnut Wednesdays’ returns each week, beginning June 2

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s that time of year again; lunch crowds, live mid-day entertainment and food trucks will soon be converging in downtown Cleveland for Walnut Wednesdays.
The Downtown Cleveland Alliance said the food truck event will return to Perk Plaza on East 12th Street, beginning Wednesday.
Lunchgoers missed the weekly gatherings in 2020 due to a season-long coronavirus cancelation.
Walnut Wednesdays will take place each Wednesday, from June 2 through Sept. 1, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
