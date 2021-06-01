Eastlake’s Surfside Park bathrooms closed to the public after vandals trash them over Memorial Day weekend

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Eastlake said the Surfside Park bathrooms will again be locked up after it was vandalized Memorial Day weekend.
The photos shared by the city show toilet paper tied into canopies across the bathroom, an entire roll of paper towels thrown in the toilet, and the paper towel dispenser tossed in the trash.
According to the city, officials were asked to leave the bathrooms open prior to this incident.
The bathrooms will only be open for rentals at this time, the city said.
