Plea expected from man accused of killing 2 people while leading troopers on a chase into Summit County

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clifton Heights, Pa. man accused of causing a double fatal crash in 2021 is expected to plead guilty in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, on March 16, 2021, troopers tried to pull over Michael Simbo in Trumbull County for speeding, but he refused to stop.

The chase continued into Summit County, where Simbo lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Boston Mills Road in Boston Township, said troopers.

Ramon Smith, 22, of Flint, Michigan, and Ari’onna Taylor, 16, of Chester, Pa., were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Accused of leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase.((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Simbo was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

