Plea expected from man accused of killing 2 people while leading troopers on a chase into Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clifton Heights, Pa. man accused of causing a double fatal crash in 2021 is expected to plead guilty in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Monday afternoon.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, on March 16, 2021, troopers tried to pull over Michael Simbo in Trumbull County for speeding, but he refused to stop.

The chase continued into Summit County, where Simbo lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Boston Mills Road in Boston Township, said troopers.

Ramon Smith, 22, of Flint, Michigan, and Ari’onna Taylor, 16, of Chester, Pa., were pronounced dead at the scene.

A third passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Simbo was indicted on the charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular assault and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

