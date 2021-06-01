2 Strong 4 Bullies
Sentencing for man convicted of killing 2 people while leading troopers on a chase into Summit County

(Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Clifton Heights, Pa. man convicted of causing a double fatal crash in 2021 will be sentenced in Summit County Court of Common Pleas Tuesday afternoon.

In May, Michael Simbo pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of failure to comply.

On March 16, 2021, troopers tried to pull over Simbo in Trumbull County for speeding, but he refused to stop.

The chase continued into Summit County, where Simbo lost control of his vehicle and crashed on Boston Mills Road in Boston Township, said troopers.

Ramon Smith, 22, of Flint, Michigan, and Ari’onna Taylor, 16, of Chester, Pa., were pronounced dead at the scene.

Accused of leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase.
Accused of leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase.((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

A third passenger was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

