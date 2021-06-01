Major construction closures expected in Akron for road improvements

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Beginning Thursday night, the Ohio Department of Transportation will begin work to make major improvements in the Akron area.
As a result, many ramp closures are set to close through mid-August.
In the first phase, work will be focused on two areas: I-76/I-77 near the Kenmore Leg between East Avenue and Vernon Odom Boulevard.
Ramp closures include:
- I-77 south to I-76/Kenmore Leg. (Detour: I-76 eastbound to I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound to I-76 westbound. Alternate Route: I-77 southbound to SR-21 southbound to I-76)
- I-76/I-77 westbound ramp to I-76/Kenmore Leg. (Detour: I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound to I-76 westbound)
- V. Odom Blvd. to I-77 southbound. (Detour: Romig Road to State Street to I-76 to I-277 to I-77)
- I-77 northbound to V. Odom Blvd. (Detour: I-77 northbound to Copley Road to I-77 southbound to V. Odom Blvd)
- I-76 eastbound ramp to I-76/Kenmore Leg. (Detour: I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound to I-76)
- I-277 westbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg. (Detour: I-77 northbound to I-76. Alternate route: I-76 westbound to SR 21 northbound to I-77)
- Kenmore Blvd. to I-76 Kenmore Leg. (Detour: Wooster Road to State Street to I-76)
- 22nd St. to I-76/Kenmore Leg. (Detour: 22nd St. to Kenmore Blvd. to East Ave. to I-76 west)
The second section of work on Route 8 and I-77 from Lafollette Street to Carol Street Route 8 traffic will be shifted to the outside lanes while median work is being done at the Central Interchange.
Additionally, I-77 SB from Cole Avenue to I-277/Rt. 224 will also be temporarily re-striped to four lanes to help with traffic during the detours.
