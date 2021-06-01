Man accused of killing elderly parents in North Royalton dies before standing trial

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) - The 47-year-old man accused of murdering his parents inside their North Royalton home in 2018 died before being able to stand trial.
North Royalton police said Michael Brewer, aka Michael Lucak, shot and killed his parents inside their home on Harbour Light Drive on Nov. 11, 2018.
Dennis and Helen Lucak, both 72, were found after a family member and police officer went to check on them.
Dennis was a Protodeacon at Archangel Michael Church in Broadview Heights.
Brewer, aka Lucak, had pleaded not guilty to all charges.
He was scheduled to appear in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas for a pre-trial on June 3.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said the cause of death is pending.
