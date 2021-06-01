May was cooler-than-average in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - May 2021 brought quite the roller coaster ride in the temperature department.
After all, May can be a month of extremes.
Our coolest high temperature in Cleveland during the month of May was 45 degrees on the 9th, and our hottest high temperature was 89 degrees on the 25th.
Cleveland-Hopkins finished the month with an average temperature of 58.3 degrees, which is 2.9 degrees below normal.
Temperatures were slightly below normal in Akron, too.
The average temperature for the month of May in Akron was 59.4 degrees, which is 1.9 degrees below normal.
Back up I-77 North into Cleveland, Hopkins rounded out the month of May with 3.12 inches of rain, which is actually 0.67 inches below average.
Believe it or not, there was a 13 day stretch from May 10th to May 22nd where no precipitation was recorded at Hopkins.
This dry stretch began the day after Mother’s Day, May 9th, when we accumulated 1.13 inches of rain at the airport.
You may recall that snow did mix in with the rain, but none was reported at Hopkins.
Neither Cleveland-Hopkins nor Akron-Canton Regional reported any snow during May 2021.
Regarding rainfall, Akron finished the month of May with 4.39 inches of rainfall, which is 0.26 of an inch above normal.
Just over two inches of that monthly rainfall total fell on Mother’s Day.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.