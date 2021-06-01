More than 3.2 million people registered for Wednesday’s $1 million vaccine drawing in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 19,861 coronavirus deaths have been verified in the state of Ohio with at least 1,102,556 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.
However, the governor did announce how many eligible Ohioans are registered for Wednesday’s Vax-A-Million drawings.
The 24-hour increase of 622 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Tuesday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
An additional 179,597 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 59,247 total hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 8,136 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
