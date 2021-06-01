Most of Ohio’s remaining COVID-19 health orders expire on Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday marks the last full day for the majority of Ohio’s health orders, initially enacted to slow the spread of COVID-19, are in effect.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Department of Health Director Stephanie McCloud previously announced that the state’s preventative measures will expire at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2.
“You’ve followed the protocols. You’ve done what we’ve asked you to do. You’ve bravely fought this virus,” the governor previously said. “Now our cases are down and we have a tested and proven weapon in this vaccine.”
Facial coverings and social distancing will still be required in congregate living and health settings.
The Ohio Department of Health is also urging individuals who have not yet been vaccinated to continue using facial coverings and avoid large gatherings.
While the statewide mask mandate was dropped in mid-May following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, other Ohio health orders, remained in effect, including capacity limits.
Venues like restaurants and sports arenas will no longer have to limit the number of attendants.
After June 2, Gov. DeWine said the decision to require masks and limit the number of guests or customers will be left up to individual businesses, event organizers, and school districts.
