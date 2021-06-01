Northeast Ohio Weather: Dry today then it turns unsettled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High clouds are continue to stream into our neck of the woods today. It’ll be a dim sunshine. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Moisture will be streaming into Ohio by tomorrow thanks to a dip in the jet stream. The weather turns unsettled with widespread showers developing tomorrow morning. The risk of rain is high all day tomorrow. Instability increases Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms in the forecast at this time then it’s back to some light showers later Wednesday night. I have scattered showers and thunderstorms in play Thursday. High temperatures both tomorrow and Thursday only around 70 degrees. The clouds and rain threat will keep us cooler.