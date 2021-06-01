Northeast Ohio weather: Rain, storms return for the middle of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a nice, quiet start to the work week, we’re forecasting scattered rain and storms for Wednesday and Thursday.
Persistent showers and cloud cover will keep our high temperatures in the low 70s each day.
By Friday, there will only be a few isolated showers in the area.
In the longer term, a major warming trend will begin at the end of the work week.
Highs will top out around 80 degrees Friday afternoon.
This weekend, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s.
That is where we will stay for the beginning of next week.
