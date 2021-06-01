One dead, one seriously injured in Summit County motorcycle crash

GREEN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old man is dead and a 56-year-old old woman is seriously injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a car in Green.
The Summit County Sheriff said the accident happened around 2 p.m. Monday. That’s when the man and the woman were riding a 2021 Harley Davidson Streetglide motorcycle on South Main Street near East Comet Road.
A 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche driving the opposite direction on South Main Street made a left turn in front of the motorcycle. The motorcycle then hit the truck.
The 46-year-old man on the motorcycle who died was from Carroll County, the Sheriff said. The 56-year-old passenger lives in Massillon and suffered life-threatening injuries. She was taken to Akron City Hospital. Their identities have not been released.
The 36-year-old man driving the Avalanche, as well as other passengers in the truck, were not injured.
The Sheriff said it does not appear anyone involved in the crash was speeding, on drugs, or drunk, although the people on the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.