Ottawa County farmer loses hundreds of birds in flood

OTTAWA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio farmer hopes to get help after losing hundreds of his animals after Friday’s storm caused major flooding.
Manuel Rios said he’s left to clean up his birds and the remaining water on his farm on North Camp Perry Eastern Road. His family had to be rescued from his home Friday, while his more than 600 birds were left behind.
He said about more than 300 of his chickens, geese and other birds drowned.
“It’s kind of devastating, that’s probably over thousands and thousands of dollars I lost on that. And they’re not cheap, either, because of the pandemic,” Rios said.
Rios said he’s never dealt with this heavy flooding in the nine years he’s lived on the farm because the owner of the property next door usually pumped the water.
“They prohibited him to pump the lake, so the water levels we can’t control anymore. We used to help him too,” Rios said. “The health department came in and checked the water and it was fine. They ran some tests on the water, to make sure it was clean water.”
Rios said he’d hoped Port Clinton or Ottawa County officials could help him clean up the remaining water on his property, but he hasn’t been able to get any answers.
He told 19 News he’s worried about the safety of his family, including a one-year-old and 10-year-old son, who has autism.
“I’m going to have to try to move out of here because if it happens once, it’s going to keep happening,” Rios said. “As long as they don’t fix the problem with that lake, we’re going to have the same problem every time it rains.”
The Red Cross has been assisting Rios and his family.
19 News reached out to Port Clinton officials but didn’t receive a response.
