8 passengers safely escape after RTA train catches fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An RTA train caught fire at the West Park Rapid Station around 8 p.m. on Tuesday night.
RTA spokesperson Linda Scardilli Krecic said an overhead power line made contact with the top of an eastbound train due to an issue with the pantograph on the Red Line.
This caused the fire as a train approached the West Park Station on the Red Line, Krecic said.
The power is being de-energized, according to Krecic.
All eight passengers were evacuated without suffering any injuries in the incident, Krecic confirmed.
Buses are replacing trains between the West Boulevard Station and the airport until the start of Wednesday’s service.
The incident remains under investigation.
