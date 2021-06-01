Solon man used pipe bombs to blow up city property; federal agents say he skipped sentencing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Federal agents are searching for a Solon man who skipped his court sentencing for charges related to blowing property up using pipe bombs.
According to the U.S. Marshals and Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, John Krane is wanted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for failing to appear for his sentencing.
The 20-year-old suspect was initially charged with unlawful manufacture of a pipe bomb after he was accused of blowing up Solon city-owned property with the explosives.
Krane, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the U.S. Marshals. His last known address is on Edgemoor Drive in Solon, but it’s believed Krane also has ties to Arizona.
A reward is offered for information that would lead to Krane’s conviction. Anyone with information can call 1-866-4WANTED.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.