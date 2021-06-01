Stark County Health Department teamed up with McDonald’s to provide COVID-19 vaccine and free meals

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A free McDonald’s meal along with a COVID-19 vaccine shot.
It’s an unlikely combo, but that was the deal offered to Stark County residents on Tuesday.
“You get a free meal and stuff and it keeps you from getting sick so that’s good,” said Jobe Trelfa, Massillon resident.
Trelfa took advantage of that deal at McDonald’s on Lincoln Street in Canton.
He says he appreciates what the health department is doing.
“A lot of people got sick and died... but they’re doing good things here,” said Trelfa.
The health department joined forces with local McDonald’s and the Stark County Regional Transit Authority to pull this off.
The health department used two SARTA buses to make their way to eight McDonald’s in the Canton area.
“We definitely are going to all the areas hit the hardest by the pandemic... and our low to moderate-income areas so that we can do the right thing for everyone,” said Chris Cugini, communications specialist, Stark County Health Department.
Cugini says the free meal incentive helped get more people vaccinated which still important even as we near the end of the pandemic.
“The virus does not have a deadline,” said Cugini. “So the most important thing is if you do not want to get COVID-19 then you need to get the vaccine.”
Everyone who got their first shot at the McDonald’s on Tuesday will have to come back in three weeks for the second dose.
Jobe Trelfa says that won’t be a problem for him, especially if he gets another free meal.
“You can get anything you want, combo meal card, it’s pretty good,” said Trelfa.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.