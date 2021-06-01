Lakewood teenage girl’s ripped jeans lead to dress code controversy

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A father and daughter say something needs to change following the dress code controversy at a local middle school.
Eric Swinderman says there’s more to this than just a pair of jeans. His daughter, 13-year-old Camila Figueroa, wore a pair of ripped jeans to Garfield Middle School on Friday when she was approached by a teacher.
“I was coming back toward one of my 1st-period classrooms, and one of the teachers flagged me down and was just like hey, you can’t be wearing those they’re arousing or appealing to the other students. I felt in a way disturbed by the comment itself and also annoyed because I had a friend, a male friend who was wearing ripped jeans the day before,” said Camila.
Camila says that student wasn’t approached about his jeans and that hers have patches underneath.
“These don’t show actual skin; they’re not actual rips, they’re just fringes and tears,” she explained.
According to the Lakewood City School District dress code policy, “clothing that contains holes, shreds or in disrepair aren’t allowed.”
“My first reaction was, well, okay, just don’t wear those jeans anymore if they’re out of code, they’re out of code,” said Eric Swinderman.
Swinderman says the teacher’s comment about his daughter’s jeans sends the wrong message to young girls like his daughter.
“It is not a female’s job to police what thoughts are going on in a boy’s head. They should be able to control themselves even if they do see a sliver of skin or somebody’s knee cap. That should not prevent them from taking their math test or concentrating in school. In 2021, you wouldn’t think we still have that kind of thinking,” Swinderman added.
The Lakewood City School District tells 19 News an administrator spoke with Swinderman and his daughter, and “it was determined no further action necessary.”
A district spokesperson says in a statement:
“Prior to the pandemic, the District had intended to create a committee to review the current dress code to make sure it is fair and equitable for all students. We intend to convene that committee in the coming school year.”
“Teach kids all around in general at a younger age to not objectify other people,” Camila added.
Swinderman says he applauds how the school principal handled the incident and is curious to see how the dress code policy changes in the future.
