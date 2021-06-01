Unknown male dead in Cleveland after being shot in the back of the head

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unknown male was killed after he was shot in the back of the head before being taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.
The police did not release the date of the shooting or any additional information about the victim.
The media release lists Luthern Hospital at 1730 West 25 St. as the location of the investigation.
The man was taken there by private vehicle and then was taken to MetroHealth.
“No additional information at this time,” the release said.
