19-year-old pleads guilty in connection with murder of Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz

Detective James Skernivitz (Source: Cleveland police)
Detective James Skernivitz (Source: Cleveland police)(Cleveland Police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the murder of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50.

Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz
Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz(Cleveland Division of Police)

Kevin Robinson was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of robbery.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg sentenced Robinson to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 28 years.

Detective Skernivitz and Dingess were shot while they sat in the detective’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.

Scott Dingess
Scott Dingess(WSAZ)

A second suspect, David McDaniel, 20, could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders.

David McDaniel
David McDaniel((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

McDaniel has a pre-trial on July 21.

McDaniel is being held on a $3 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

