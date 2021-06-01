2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial date set for man accused of murdering Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A trial date is now scheduled for David McDaniel, the man accused of fatally shooting Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50, in September 2020.

McDaniel, 21, faces the death penalty if convicted.

David McDaniel
David McDaniel((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz
Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz(Cleveland Division of Police)

Detective Skernivitz and Dingess were shot while they sat in the detective’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.

(WSAZ)

On July 6, Kevin Robinson, 19, pleaded guilty for his role in the murders.

Kevin Robinson
Kevin Robinson((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Robinson was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of robbery.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg sentenced him to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 28 years.

