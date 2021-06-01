2 Strong 4 Bullies
2nd person pleads guilty in connection with murder of Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman was sentenced to 18 months in prison Tuesday for her role in the murder of Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50.

Detective James Skernivitz
Detective James Skernivitz(Cleveland Police)

Brittany Cremeans was convicted of the charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing justice.

Brittany Cremeans
Brittany Cremeans(Lakeside Avenue, Cleveland Justice Center)

Detective Skernivitz and Dingess were shot while they sat in the detective’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.

Scott Dingess was shot and killed with Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz.
Scott Dingess was shot and killed with Cleveland Police Detective James Skernivitz.((Source: Family))

In July, Kevin Robinson, 19, was convicted of two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of robbery.

Kevin Robinson
Kevin Robinson((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Joan Synenberg then sentenced Robinson to life in prison with the first eligibility of parole after 28 years.

A third suspect, David McDaniel, 21, could face the death penalty if convicted of the murders.

David McDaniel
David McDaniel((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

His trial is scheduled to begin on March 31, 2023 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael Shaughnessy.

McDaniel is being held on a $3 million bond at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center.

