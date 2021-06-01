19-year-old accused of killing Cleveland Detective James Skernivitz now faces the death penalty if convicted

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David McDaniel, 19, now faces the death penalty if convicted of the shooting deaths of a Cleveland police detective and a civilian last September on the city’s West side.
McDaniel is accused of murdering Detective James Skernivitz, 53, and civilian Scott Dingess, 50, while they sat in the detective’s vehicle around 10 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2020 in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue.
Cuyahoga County prosecutors said McDaniel and two juveniles approached the detective’s car and shot both men multiple times.
McDaniel is being held on a $3 million bond and will be arraigned on the new charges June 3.
The two juveniles, a 17-year-old male and a now 18-year-old male, are being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center and will be back in Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court Aug. 9.
Two other adults, Brittany Cremeans and Antonio Darby, are charged with obstructing justice and tampering with evidence in connection with the murders.
They will be back in court on June 9.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.